ARAMIDE: How My Father Made Me Love Music

Her love for singing and songwriting started in Jos and ever since she has been consistent in her genre of music, dishing our soulful songs. Aramide Sarumoh, a graduate of Political Science, University of Jos, is addicted to her guitar and live performances. She’s a versatile musician whose influences come from a varied blend of soul and jazz and artistes. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, the Love Me crooner let us into her world of music and other issues. Excerpts:

At a time when most artistes are opting for fast tempo songs, how come you are sticking to R‘n’B?

I feel it pays me more to stick to what I know. It is not that I do not like trying new things out but I believe that in sticking to what you know you can always try new things out. I have always been a soul singer from the outset and I feel I can do a fast song in that same genre. I don’t need to branch out into something I am not comfortable with or something that does not best describe my personality and my music.

What was your childhood like?

I am the only girl among two boys. My brothers bullied me a lot and I was a tomboy growing up. I was tasked with doing all the chores in the house. It was easy for both my brothers to bully me because the age difference between us is not much. Growing up was fun. I did not have friends while growing up and whenever my brothers upset me I would compose a song about the situation and start singing the song at the top of my voice repeatedly till they got tired and irritated by the song. They are my best friends and we are very close.

How did you become a musician?

I started music a long time ago. I started as a songwriter at the age of 12 and as I grew older I fell in love with music and I decided to develop my talent. I was really exposed to music as a young child because my father was a music lover who really loved listening to a lot of jazz, Afrobeats, soul music and other good sounds. Along the line, I picked up the guitar. When I started playing the guitar, singing and songwriting became easier for me.

All this while I was in Jos because that is where I grew up. My father was the one who made me love music growing up. He would listen to practically anything. He listened to a lot of Fela’s music, Ray Charles and a lot of reggae songs. Growing up in Jos was fun. It was an environment without discrimination and there was nothing like the rich and the poor. We all went to the same schools and played in the same basketball court. I am an only girl and because of that I got a lot of favour from my parents. I was really pampered by my father especially.

Why did you not stick to being a songwriter?

Apart from the fact that I am a song- writer I am also very good at singing. While I was growing up I was shy and that is why I started with songwriting. Over time, I realised that if I wanted to succeed in my craft, I had to find a way to overcome my shyness. Singing and playing instruments is what I have always wanted to do. Everything works together for my good.

How many instruments can you play?

I can play the guitar, and when I started my career I used to play the saxophone but I stopped. I decided to stick with the guitar because it was easier to play and sing at the same time.

How do you balance your role as a married woman with your singing career?

They are both demanding but I have been able to combine both because I am married to a very understanding and supportive man. He understands his role as a husband and I understand mine as a wife. We both have jobs.

What is your opinion about makeup?

I am not really a fan of make-up. I only use make-up if I have a performance or I have an important appointment. Most times when I leave my house I hardly apply make-up so that people would not easily recognise me. Whenever I use make-up people tend to easily recognise me. I actually like make-up but I am not a big fan of it.

What would you never be caught wearing?

That would be a bum short. You can never find me wearing bum short in public, never!

What is that fashion item you cannot leave home without?

I can never leave home without my wedding ring. Asides that I always wear a wrist watch.

What is your take on tattoos?

I don’t have any tattoos but it does not mean that I have anything against them. I have never considered having one because it is not something I fancy.