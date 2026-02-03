Aradel’s Ogbele Facility World-class –NMDPRA

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Saidu Mohammed, has described Aradel’s integrated Ogbele Facility in PML 14, in Rivers State as a world class facility.

According to a statement over the weekend, he spoke while inspecting the facility with a senior team of NMDPRA\s officials. The statement explained that during the visit, which it stated was his first official engagement in the Niger Delta since assumption of office, Mohammed inspected the Ogbele Facility with a focus on the 11kbbl/d refinery and the 100mmscf/d gas processing plant.

It added that following the inspection of the facilities, he underscored the strategic role of the midstream sector in Nigeria’s economic transformation, and stressed the need for increased refining and processing capacity led by domestic operators.

He further commended the Aradel’s ongoing expansion in gas infrastructure. Mohammed said: “The midstream is where Nigeria’s growth lies, we can propel national growth through the midstream, and we need more refineries and more Aradels.

Our ambition is not just the Nigerian market, but the African continent and beyond. We must satisfy local demand through local operators. “We commend Aradel’s gas extension programme, it is in the right direction of where we want Nigeria to be.

This is a world-class facility being operated in Nigeria, and I call on other Nigerian private sector companies to imitate and build on what they are doing.” In his remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Adegbite Falade, expressed appreciation for the visit and highlighted the importance of strong regulatory collaboration in scaling operations and strengthening energy security.

“I would like to thank the Authority Chief Executive for visiting our facility, which serves as a strong encouragement to us as operators. At Aradel, we see significant demand and a clear market, and our focus remains on making the investments required to meet that demand.

The continued support from our regulators has been critical in enabling our operations to scale, strengthening resilience and energy security for the nation,” he said.

Falade also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy security agenda. He said: “Aradel Holdings is firmly committed to Nigeria’s energy security agenda through increased refinery feedstock supply, nationwide product distribution, and increased gas commercialisation.”