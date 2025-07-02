Aradel, Wema Bank Join NGX 30 In Major Market Rebalancing

In a significant realignment of Nigeria’s capital market benchmarks, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the results of its mid-year index review, ushering in sweeping changes across several key indices, most notably the NGX 30 — a bellwether for blue-chip performance on the Exchange.

Effective from the opening of trade yesterday, July 1, Aradel Holdings Plc and Wema Bank Plc have been inducted into the prestigious NGX 30 Index, displacing longstanding constituents Conoil Plc and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The review, based on the market capitalisation methodology, underscores the evolving dynamics of Nigeria’s capital market and the shifting fortunes of its leading listed entities.

“The rebalancing reflects the dynamic nature of the market and the relative performance of constituent companies over the past half-year,” the NGX said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The NGX 30 Index comprises the thirty most capitalised and liquid equities listed on the Nigerian Exchange and serves as a critical barometer for institutional investors and portfolio managers.

Beyond the NGX 30, the ripple effect of the review extended to several sectoral and thematic indices:

• NGX Consumer Goods Index: McNichols Consolidated Plc gained entry, replacing Golden Guinea Breweries Plc.

• NGX Insurance Index: LASACO Assurance Plc was added, taking the place of Fortis Global Insurance Plc and International Energy Insurance Plc.

• NGX Industrial Index: Austin Laz & Company Plc joined the index, as Notore Chemical Industries Plc exited.

• Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index welcomed Access Holdings Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc — the latter finding a new home after its exclusion from NGX 30.

• Meristem Growth Index experienced extensive reshuffling with the addition of Wema Bank Plc, Chemical and Allied Products Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Unilever Nigeria Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc exited.

• Meristem Value Index saw a reversal of fortunes as UBA, Unilever Nigeria Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc made their return, while Julius Berger Nigeria Plc departed.

Interestingly, the NGX Banking, Oil & Gas, Pension, Lotus Islamic, Corporate Governance, and NGX Pension Broad Indices remained unchanged — a signal of relative sectoral stability amidst broader market churn.