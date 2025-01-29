New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
  3. Aradel Holdings Soars…

Aradel Holdings Soars With 361.1% Profit Surge To N247.8bn

Aradel Holdings Plc has announced an extraordinary financial performance for 2024, with profit after tax skyrocketing by 361.1% to N247.8 billion, compared to N53.7 billion in 2023.

The announcement, made yesterday on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), under scores the integrated energy company’s remarkable growth trajectory.

The firm reported a 186.7 per cent increase in profit before tax, reaching N321.6 billion in 2024, up from N112.2 billion in the prior year.

This stellar performance was driven by a significant revenue surge of 162.7 per cent, climbing to N581.2 billion from N221.1 billion in 2023.

Aradel attributed its revenue growth to several factors, including a 244.6 per cent rise in export crude oil revenue, which accounted for 64.31 per cent of total revenue.

Export crude oil revenue soared to N373.7 billion in 2024 from N108.4 billion in 2023, supported by increased production levels, improved Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) utilisation, and enhanced crude evacuation routes. Crude oil lifting volumes rose to 3.1 million barrels (mbbls) in 2024, compared to 2.1 mbbls in 2023.

