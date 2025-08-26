Aradel Holdings Signs Gas Contract For NLNG Supply

Aradel Gas Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aradel Holdings Plc, has signed a gas supply agreement (GSA) to supply additional gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) through the Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) partnership.

This was contained a statement yesterday, which also explained that the deal was part of its commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions. It stated that the milestone represents a major boost for Nigeria’s energy transition agenda and supports the Federal Government’s gas reforms aimed at strengthening energy security whilst driving economic growth.

It added that Aradel Holdings Plc had consistently invested in infrastructure to unlock the full potential of its assets. “Through its 100 mmscf/d gas processing plant that was commissioned in 2012, the company harnesses and commercialises its gas resources, contributing to domestic gas supply and cleaner energy.

“Affirming its dedication to environmental sustainability, Aradel has eliminated routine gas flaring at the Ogbele facility since 2012 and was the first non-JV gas supplier to the NLNG,” the statement added. Commenting on the deal, Adegbite Falade, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, said: “We are happy to sign an agreement that guarantees the supply of additional gas volumes to NLNG through the SNGNGML partnership.

“As the energy landscape continues to evolve, natural gas remains central to our growth strategy and the broader transition to cleaner energy. “At Aradel, our expansion plans are closely aligned with the Federal Government’s initiatives on domestic gas supply, energy transition, and leverage of gas for Nigeria’s industrial growth.”