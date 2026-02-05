Aradel Holdings Posts 55% Surge In 2025 Profit On Strong M&A Gains

Aradel Holdings Plc has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, recording a 55 per cent increase in profit after tax to N401.2 billion, driven by disciplined mergers and acquisitions, higher production volumes and resilient revenue growth across its diversified energy portfolio.

According to the company’s unaudited full-year results released on Tuesday, profit before tax rose by 46 per cent to N463.7 billion from N316.8 billion in 2024, while total revenue grew by 20 per cent year-on year to N697.3 billion, compared with N581.2 billion in the previous year.

The improved earnings were largely supported by a sharp rise in the share of profit from associates, which jumped by 523 per cent to N197.0 billion.

The increase reflected stronger contributions from ND Western Limited and Renaissance Africa Energy Company following the completion of key acquisitions during the year.

Despite the strong bottom-line performance, gross profit declined by 21 per cent to N280.0 billion, with gross margin moderating to 40 per cent from 61 per cent in 2024.

Aradel attributed the decline to higher operating costs, lower realised crude oil prices and increased depreciation arising from expanded production and newly capitalised assets.

Operating profit fell by 7 per cent to N272.0 billion, impacted by exceptional, non-recurring items, including crude oil overlifts that resulted in N34.7 billion in stock adjustment expenses, a one-off N25.5 billion provision for price-based royalties, and significantly higher staff costs linked to Long-Term Incentive Plan payments.