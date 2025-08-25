Aradel Holdings Plc Signs Gas Contract For NLNG Supply

As part of its commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions, Aradel Gas Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aradel Holdings Plc, has signed a Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) to supply additional gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) through the Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) Partnership.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said the milestone represents a major boost for Nigeria’s energy transition agenda and supports the Federal Government’s gas reforms aimed at strengthening energy security whilst driving economic growth.

It added that Aradel Holdings Plc has consistently invested in infrastructure to unlock the full potential of its assets.

“Through its 100 mmscf/d Gas Processing Plant that was commissioned in 2012, the Company harnesses and commercialises its gas resources, contributing to domestic gas supply and cleaner energy.

“Affirming its dedication to environmental sustainability, Aradel has eliminated routine gas flaring at the Ogbele facility since 2012 and was the first non-JV gas supplier to the NLNG.”

Commenting on the signing, Adegbite Falade, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Adegbite Falade, said: “We are happy to sign an agreement that guarantees the supply of additional gas volumes to NLNG through the SNG-NGML Partnership.

“As the energy landscape continues to evolve, natural gas remains central to our growth strategy and the broader transition to cleaner energy.

“At Aradel, our expansion plans are closely aligned with the Federal Government’s initiatives on domestic gas supply, energy transition, and leverage of gas for Nigeria’s industrial growth.”