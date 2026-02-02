Aradel Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Nnoli Akpedeye to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from the 2nd of February 2026, or so soon thereafter as all applicable documents are executed, subject to ratification by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Ms Akpedeye’s appointment further strengthens the Aradel Board with additional independent oversight and diverse professional expertise, in line with the Company’s commitment to strong corporate governance and sustainable value creation.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr Adegbite Falade, commented ‘At Aradel, we are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance.

The appointment of Ms Nnoli Akpedeye as an Independent Non-Executive Director further strengthens the Board’s oversight, independence, and diversity, ensuring that our strategic decisions continue to be guided by transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.’

Ms Nnoli Akpedeye has over thirty-six years of experience in oil and gas, engineering, legal and arbitration services, and management consulting.

She has gained both local and international exposure, developing expertise in management and strategy, business process engineering, organisational development and change, and entrepreneurship development.

Her skills also include executive coaching and mentoring, as well as fostering international partnerships.

Until 2014, Ms Akpedeye served as Technical Planning Manager for Shell Exploration and Production Companies in Nigeria, where she was responsible for executing high-impact, mission-critical projects.

Her career at Shell spanned civil engineering design, planning and construction, project management, facility management, technical audit, and business planning and strategy.

In addition to her professional work, Ms Akpedeye runs Contego Servo Limited and Perfectus Laundi Limited. In 2013, she launched the “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” program for secondary school girls in Nigeria, reflecting her passion for STEM education.

She is a COREN-registered engineer, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), and a past President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

Ms Akpedeye is also a founding member of the Women in Energy Network (WIEN), serves as Chief Operating Officer of Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners, and is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Compos Mentis Foundation.