Aradel Holdings Acquires Minority Equity Stake In Chappal Energies

Aradel Holdings Plc has entered into an agreement to acquire 5.14% equity interest in Chappal Energies Mauritius Limited. This was contained in a statement over the weekend by Company Secretary & Group General Counsel, Aradel Holdings Plc, Titilola Omisore.

According to the statement, Chappal is an energy company focusing on investments in deep value and brownfield upstream opportunities within Africa. The statement added that on December 06, 2024, Chappal announced the acquisition of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited (ENEC), which holds a 53.85 per cent ownership in oil and gas lease OML 128, including the unitised 20.21 per cent stake in the Agbami oil field, operated by Chevron.

It explained that since production started in 2008, the Agbami field has produced more than one (1) Billion barrels of oil, creating value for the Nigerian society and the various stakeholders. “As part of the deal, Chappal will assume the operatorship of OML 129, which includes several significant prospects and undeveloped discoveries (Nnwa, Bilah and Sehki).

The Nnwa discovery is part of the giant Nnwa-Doro field, a major gas resource with significant potential to deliver value for Nigeria. “In a separate transaction, on July 7, 2024, Chappal and Total Energies announced that they had signed an SPA for the acquisition by Chappal of 10 per cent of the SPDC JV. The relevant parties to this transaction are working towards closing out this transaction and Ministerial Approval and NNPC consent to accede to the Joint Operating Agreement have been obtained,” Omisore said.

