Aradel Holding Confirms SPDC Acquisition Deal

Aradel Holdings Plc, Nigeria’s leading integrated indigenous energy Company, listed on the NASD Exchange and the FMDQ, has confirmed its acquisition through Aradel Energy Limited of an equity interest in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Limited, Nigeria.

The acquisition is premised on the signing of a landmark transaction between Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and Shell International Plc to acquire its 100% shareholding in the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), according to a statement on Tuesday by Chief Financial Officer, Aradel Holdings, Mr Adegbola Adesina.

The statement explained that Renaissance is owned by ND Western Limited, Aradel Energy Limited, the Petrolin Group, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited and the Waltersmith Group, each with demonstrable and proven operational capabilities.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Aradel, which will bring enormous benefits to its shareholders, further strengthen its financial outlook and consolidate its strategic positioning in the Nigerian energy market. Aradel is committed to working in partnership with all theop stakeholders in Renaissance and the SPDC Joint Venture to ensure a smooth transition and drive continued growth and success in Nigeria and beyond.

Completion is subject to meeting conditions precedent, and approvals of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Aradel’s Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Adegbite Falade said: “This successful acquisition represents a key step in our journey to becoming a leading energy Company in Africa and aligns with our long-term strategic growth plans. It also demonstrates our commitment to our “3R” Strategy of Resilience, Robustness, and Redundancy.”