Aradel Fuels N364.71bn Market Rally As Investors React To Robust Earnings

Share

A surge in Aradel’s stock (+10.0%) following the release of its 2024 full-year unaudited financials, coupled with strong gains in Stanbic IBTC (+9.9%), propelled the Nigerian equities market to a ₦364.71 billion rally, pushing total market capitalisation to ₦64.52 trillion from the previous day’s ₦64.16 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 0.6 per cent to 104,549.74 points, extending its bullish momentum as investor confidence strengthened.

Beyond Aradel’s standout performance, notable gainers included NSLTECH, OANDO, ACCESSCORP, Chellaram (+9.98%), Stanbic IBTC (+9.92%), and UPL (+9.64%).

Aradel not only recorded the day’s highest price appreciation but also led trading activity, with 10.64 million units valued at ₦6.27 billion, accounting for an impressive 41.77 per cent of the day’s total trade value.

BUA Foods, despite its significant market capitalisation, remained flat but still ranked second in value traded, with transactions worth ₦1.53 billion.

The session saw 26 stocks advance, with Aradel, Chellaram, and Stanbic IBTC leading the pack. However, 38 stocks declined, led by Caverton, McNichols, and Thomas Wyatt, which shed 10.00 per cent, 10.00 per cent, and 9.80 per cent, respectively.

Bullish sentiment was evident across key indices: Oil & Gas Index surged +3.34 per cent, driven by strong demand in energy stocks. Consumer Goods (+0.81%) and Banking (+0.75%) also posted solid gains. Industrial Goods eked out a marginal +0.01% uptick.

Insurance (-1.7%) faced selling pressure, weighed down by Royal Exchange (-8.08%), Linkage Assurance (-6.45%), AIICO (-1.10%), and Guinea Insurance (-3.61%).

While the ASI’s uptick reflected bullish moves on select stocks, overall market sentiment skewed bearish. Total trading volume fell 22.2 per cent to 421.62 million shares, down from 542.23 million in the previous session. Trade value stood at ₦15.00 billion, spread across 16,256 deals.

Share

Please follow and like us: