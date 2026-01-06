Aradel, Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria Lead Trustbank’s Weekly Stock Picks

TrustBank Capital Management Limited has released its weekly stock picks for this week trading, highlighting a mix of blue-chip and mid-cap equities across key sectors of the Nigerian capital market.

The stock selection, published under TrustBank’s Prime investment platform, reflects the firm’s view on companies with strong fundamentals, earnings resilience and near-term growth prospects, as investors position for opportunities at the start of the new year.

According to the report, TIP Plc was priced at N12.50, while Aradel Holdings Plc featured prominently at N720.30, reflecting sustained investor interest in the energy and industrial segments of the market.

Dangote Cement Plc, one of the market’s most capitalized stocks, was listed at N605.00, underscoring its continued relevance as a defensive play amid infrastructure-driven demand.

In the financial services space, Access Holdings Plc was quoted at N22.10, while Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc appeared on the list at N6.90. The inclusion of these banking stocks points to expectations of stable earnings performance and balance sheet strength, despite a relatively tight monetary environment.

The telecommunications and consumer sectors were also represented. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc was priced at N506.00, reflecting its strong market position and cash flow generation, while Nigerian Breweries Plc was quoted at N74.50, supported by expectations of gradual margin recovery and volume growth.

Fidelity Bank Plc rounded out the list with a price of N18.70, reinforcing investor appetite for mid-tier banks with expanding retail franchises.

TrustBank Capital Management noted that the weekly stock picks are based on publicly available information and are intended to educate and inform investors rather than serve as a guarantee of future price performance.

The firm emphasised that past performance does not necessarily indicate future returns and advised investors to consider their individual risk profiles before making investment decisions.