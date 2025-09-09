Aradel Celebrates 20 Years Of Sustained Production

Aradel Holdings Plc has marked 20 years of continuous and safe production from its flagship asset, the Ogbele Field, located in PML 14, Rivers State.

Over the last two decades, Aradel, according to statement, has also evolved from a single-asset/single-field producer into an integrated, multi-asset operator with operations across the hydrocarbon value chain. This 20-year milestone reflects the company’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to delivering longterm value to all stakeholders and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

Chairman, Aradel Holdings, Osten Olorunsola, said: ‘”Aradel is a true success story in the Nigerian energy landscape, and our journey demonstrates what can be achieved when vision, resilience, and commitment come together. This progress has only been possible because of the service and collaboration of all stakeholders, including our host communities, and we sincerely appreciate everyone who has been part of this milestone.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Aradel Holdings, Adegbite Falade, said: “The Ogbele story highlights the vital role indigenous operators play in strengthening Nigeria’s energy security stimulating the local economy, and building capacity to meet the nation’s energy needs.

“As we look to the next 20 years of continuous production, we remain committed to the core values that made this milestone possible. At Aradel, we are energized for a brighter future!’ For Aradel, this milestone is only the beginning. This progress shall be the subject of a special celebration later this year.”