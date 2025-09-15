Aradel Appoints Interim Chair

Aradel Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Augustine Olorunsola as interim chairman, Board of Directors. His appointment has been formally communicated to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and other relevant regulators by the Company Secretary, Titilola Omisore.

Olorunsola, who currently serves as a non-executive director on the board, assumes the role, following a strategic leadership decision by the company. He is currently chairman and CEO of Energetikos Limited and holds several non-executive board positions across the energy sector.

Olorunsola has more than four decades of experience in petroleum resource management, spanning technical, policy, regulatory, and executive roles. He obtained a degree in geology from the University of Ilorin and began his career with Agip-ENI, where he spent a decade in petroleum geoscience.

Olorunsola subsequently joined Shell International, where he served for 22 years in senior roles including petroleum engineering manager for Nigeria’s first deep offshore development. His global experience includes assignments in Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, and the United States, focusing on corporate planning, gas commercialisation, and regional resource management.

He is also a fellow and country chairman of the Energy Institute. Olorunsola retired from Shell as vice president, Commercial Gas Business for SubSaharan Africa before transitioning to policy advisory roles in Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources. He later served as director of Petroleum Resources and was the technical lead in drafting Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill from 2010 to 2019.