Arabian Travel Market 2026 To Focus On Travel Tech Show

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced the launch of ATM Travel Tech, a new co-located event that will debut at ATM 2026, scheduled to hold between May 4 and 7, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Evolving from its previous role as a high growth sector on the show floor, the organsiers disclosed that ATM Travel Tech would now span two dedicated halls in recognition of the importance of this rapidly growing market segment, providing an immersive platform for the ideas, innovations and partnerships that will shape the future of global travel.

Anchored in the theme of ATM 2026; Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology, the co-located event will explore how ground breaking solutions are transforming the way journeys are envisioned, booked and experienced.

From AI-powered trip planning and immersive commerce to smart mobility, fintech, sustainability and cyber- security, ATM Travel Tech will showcase the technologies and innovators redefining the travel experience. Over 180 exhibitors from 30 countries are expected to attend, including leading companies such as Sabre, Travelport, Amadeus, HBX Group, Juniper Consulting, WebBeds, Infinios Financial Services, Travog Expense Technologies. Hundreds of innovators and scale-ups will join the exhibitors, focused on areas like AI, automation, payments, mobility and next-gen customer experience.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, Ahead of Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture (EKIFEST 2025), with the theme; Melodies of Ethical Leadership, the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, has dis- closed that the festival will be dedicated to reviving traditional music and entertainment.

It noted that the festival, which opens October 21 and climaxes October 25, 2025, would witness the resounding of drums, gongs, and chants of traditional musicians whose voices carry wisdom, history, and joy.

The Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) has stepped up plans for its forthcoming 19th International Conference and Annual General Meeting, set to hold between October 20 and 22, 2025, at the ancient city of Kano, Kano State. On focus is the theme; Tourism Development: Sub-sectorial Policies, Politics and Strategies for Inclusiveness, with said: “As travel technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, we have evolved the scale, ecosystem and offering of ATM Travel Tech to a fully co-located event.

Technology is no longer just a supporting element in travel; it is now central to how the entire journey is imagined, delivered, and improved. ATM Travel Tech will serve as a meeting place for the minds and tech- nologies that are reshaping our sector and beyond.”

The decision to position ATM Travel Tech as a co-located event coincides with significant growth in the global travel technology market, which, according to statistics from data specialists Research and Markets, was valued at $10.7 billion in 2024, with projections to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% to $18.6 billion by 2033

As technologies like AI-driven personalisation, immersive commerce, smart mobility, and green innovation become more widely adopted, the travel experience is being transformed at every touch point. According to a recent Kaspersky survey, 84% of respondents plan to use AI for future travel. Additionally, advancements in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality

(VR), and fintech are setting a new digital standard for how travel is searched, sold, and experienced. The expanded ATM Travel Tech event will feature the Tech and Innovation Hub at its core, spanning 850 square meters. This space will provide a first-hand look at the innovations reshaping the travel sector.

The dynamic environment will feature several dedicated immersive zones, demos and augmented experiences, with a range of products focused on the full travel tech ecosystem. The Tech and Innovation Hub will also host the Future Stage, a 250-seat theatre dedicated to thought leadership and nextgen thinking.

The conference agenda will include over 25 sessions, more than 30 tech demos and two Start-up Pitch Battles, with key sessions focusing on immersive technology, cyber security, robotics and green technology, among others.

“The Future Stage will serve as a Launchpad for ideas, ranging from practical applications of new technology to bold predictions about the future of travel. Our goal is to ignite a dialogue among creators, investors, and operators, advancing the conversation into the coming decade,” Curtis added