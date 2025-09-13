Arabian Travel Market 2026 To Explore Future Of Global Travel

World Economic Forum targets 30 billion tourists by 2034

The organsiers of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 have disclosed that focus of the event will be on the future of global travel.

This is coming on the heels of the recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) that the travel and tourism sector will see 30 billion tourists by 2034, underscoring the importance of the theme; Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.

Some of the new features of the market, which will hold between May 4 and 7, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, include the ATM Travel Tech co-located show and the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge, as well as larger IBTM @ ATM, which will bring together the global business events (MICE) community.

ATM 2026 will explore the forces reshaping the global tourism landscape and highlight how innovation is transforming every stage of the traveller’s journey.

The period leading up to 2040 is expected to be one of the most transformative eras in the history of global tourism, with research from the World Economic Forum not only projecting 30 billion tourists but a projected contribution of $16 trillion to global GDP.

In parallel, technological advancements, including AI-driven personalisation and immersive digital experiences, alongside green aviation and smart mobility, are set to redefine how, where, and why people travel.

Against this backdrop, ATM 2026 will provide a vital platform for the global travel community to explore new opportunities, accelerate technological adoption, and build a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive industry for the future.

According to Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market: “The next 10 years and beyond are going to be crucial for the travel and tourism industry. We are at a significant turning point where factors such as climate change, digital advancements, and evolving consumer expectations are all coming together to create both challenges and opportunities.

‘‘By showcasing how innovation can enhance the travel experience, improve operational efficiency, and promote sustainability, ATM 2026 will provide an important platform for the global industry to prepare for what lies ahead, while ensuring the Middle East remains at the forefront of this evolution.”

ATM’s emphasis on innovation is also underpinned by market momentum. According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, travel spend in the Middle East is expected to surpass $350 billion by 2030, with inbound travel projected to grow at nearly double the global average.

Demand for business events (MICE), luxury experiences, and transformative journeys is surging across the region, positioning the Middle East as a dynamic hub for the future of global tourism.

Building on this growth, ATM 2026 will feature several dedicated show verticals, each designed to deepen engagement within key sectors driving the future of travel.