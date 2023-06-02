Araba Of Ibadanland To Tinubu, Others: Rule With Fear Of Olodumare

The Araba of Ibadanland and Oluisese of Oyo State, Chief Ifálérè Odegbemi Odegbola (II), has urged President Bola Tinubu; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and other elected political office holders in the country to rule with the fear of Olodumare.

Araba stated this while speaking with journalists at this year’s annual Ifa and Orisa festival organised by Odegbola Traditional Global Services in Ibadan. Odegbola, who is the Araba of Ibadanland, said Tinubu, governors and other elected political office holders should rule with fear of Olodumare and always have the interests of the masses at heart.

He said: “It is only when our elected political office holders rule or manage the affairs of country, states or even local government areas with fear of Olodumare and humanity that they can also personally prosper in their own personal endeavours.”

Speaking further, he also called on Isese religion worshippers to allow their children acquire western education. According to him, worshippers of other religions in the country are making the best use of western education and that Isese religion worshippers should also allow their children to acquire it in order to compete favourable with others in the country.