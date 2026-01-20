Araba Of Ibadanland Hails Ladoja As Oyo Obas Council Chair

The Araba and Oluisese of Ibadanland, Araba Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, on his emergence as chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Speaking on behalf of Isese worshippers across Ibadanland, Odegbola expressed profound joy and optimism for the future of the traditional institution in Oyo State under Oba Ladoja’s leadership. The Araba of Ibadanland lauded Ladoja’s decades of experience, unwavering commitment, and dedicated service to humanity.

He said: “These qualities will greatly assist the Olubadan of Ibadanland in excelling as the new chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.” Odegbola expressed firm confidence that Ladoja’s tenure will usher in peace, unity, and sustainable development for Ibadan and Oyo State in general.

He said: “We look forward with great anticipation to an era characterised by strengthened unity among our people, accelerated socio-economic progress, and the enduring preservation of our unique cultural heritage under his wise and benevolent guidance.”

The Araba invoked blessings from Olodumare and Ibadanland’s ancestral spirits, praying for divine protection, abundant prosperity, good health for the monarch, and harmony among all members of traditional institutions in Ibadan and Oyo State in general.