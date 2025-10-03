Araba Of Ibadanland Congratulates Oba Ladoja Over Coronation Rites

The Araba and Oluisese of Ibadanland, Araba Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, has warmly congratulated His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, on his successful coronation rites. Araba Odegbola expressed deep joy and high hopes for the future under Oba Ladoja’s leadership.

Araba praised Oba Ladoja’s long-standing commitment and dedicated service to the people of Ibadanland. He expressed unwavering confidence that the new Olubadan’s reign will herald an era of peace, unity, and sustainable development for Ibadanland.

“The successful coronation rites of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, mark a historic and promising chapter for our beloved city. “We look forward with great anticipation to an era characterised by strengthened unity among our people, accelerated socioeconomic progress and the enduring preservation of our unique cultural heritage under his wise and benevolent guidance”, he said.