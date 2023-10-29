Arab Leaders Should Display Sufficient Statesmanship –Prof Ojo

Amid the intractable war between Palestinian militant group, Hamas and Israel which has claimed over 7,000 lives, Professor Olusola Ojo, an International Relations scholar with particular specialization on Middle East Affairs, speaks with BIYI ADEGOROYE on the war, national and regional interests’ dimension among Arab countries and possible solutions.

How do you see the situation after the latest spate of attacks in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel?

Well, it is a very unfortunate situation. It is not something anybody can be happy about. Hamas attack of 7 October was akin to a pogrom, a massacre. The Israeli response is predictable and expected. Unfortunately, it has worsened the humanitarian crisis in the enclave. I don’t know what was in the thinking of Hamas when they attacked that Music Festival and cruelly attacked women, children, even babies, in the bordering kibbutzs and villages in the early morning of October 7.

Maybe they wanted to derail the peace moves in the region. Saudi Arabia was in the process of normalizing relations with Israel. Israeli citizens, companies and others were now being wel- comed in the Gulf. Besides, maybe they felt the overall peace process was being neglected. From the Palestinian point of view there was really no movement. The extreme right wing Israeli government wasn’t helping matters either. But who can they blame for that? I don’t want to be judgmental, because I am not in their shoes, but from an outsider’s perspective, I think the nature of the attack was misguided and unhelpful.

But specifically, would you say that Hamas represents Palestinian interests?

Hamas is an extremist organization, which a number of countries have tagged a terrorist organization. It doesn’t represent the mainstream Palestinian opinion and aspirations. It violently expelled al-Fatah of Mahamoud Abbas from Gaza. You know the history of Gaza and Hamas. When Israel left Gaza, they handed the place over to Mahmoud Abbas, Yasser Arafat’s successor.

You know that Hamas is the Gaza wing of the Islamic Brotherhood of Egypt. In fact, they violently expelled Al Fatah, and the PLO, killed many of the officials and then took over Gaza. It cannot be claimed to represent mainstream opinion in Gaza since the violent and murderous expulsion of Fatah from the enclave in June 2007. The situation in Gaza can be likened to that of Nigeria under Abacha, or of the present North Korea where dissent can only be in hush tones.

Although the Charter of the PLO com- mits the Organization to the destruction of Israel, over time the Organization and the Arab States have come to accept the political reality of the existence of Israel. The idea of two States – Palestinian and Israel – has been accepted. Hamas, appears not to have plucked into this socket.

Why has the problem been intractable?

First, the nature of the problem in itself doesn’t make for easy solutions. Second, the geopolitical landscape is problematic. The geographical space is rather too small. Third, there appears to be a dearth of statesmen for a long time, particularly among the Arab leaders. The ‘Arab Mandela’ is yet to emerge in the Middle East. President Anwar Sadat of Egypt transformed himself into a statesman and he paid the price with his life.

Look, in 1947 all the Arab States rejected the UN partition plan that was based on a two-state solution. Yasser Arafat’s position wasn’t significantly different. Even in 2000, the Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak even offered part of Eastern Jerusalem to be the capital of a new Palestinian State, but they rejected it. You mustn’t also forget that Israeli domestic politics has swung to the right. Israel was founded by socialist leaders. Prime Minister Netanyahu before the current war cabinet depended on extreme religious right wings to form a government.

So, there are a lot of problems. However, there have been some interesting developments with the Abraham Accords. And in recent times, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states appear to be now more concerned about their national interests than the pan- Arab interests. They want peace, and in any case, they found their main enemy not in Israel, but in Iran. You see what Iran is doing all over the region – in Yemen, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Iraq. The Arab states now want to do something to protect their own states. It now appears as if the Palestinian issue has been thrown into the backburner.

What about Hamas and the Arab States?

I mentioned earlier that Hamas is the Gaza wing of the Egyptian Islamic Brotherhood. The current Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah El-Sisi overthrew the Islamic Brotherhood Egyptian President, Mohamed Morsi in a military coup in 2014 and jailed him. Morsi died in prison. El-Sisi doesn’t want any influx of Gazans, that may include Hamas, into Egypt. Most of the Arab leaders separate Hamas from Palestinian interests.

Now let us look at the peace moves. The American President, British Prime Minister and French President have all visited the Middle East. Do you think that peace is in the offing?

First of all, the primary concern now is not a peace process. The immediate concern is how to ‘solve’ the Hamas problem and handle the humanitarian crisis. Furthermore, most of the involved powers are also concerned about preventing the crisis from escalating into a regional conflagration. Hamas is linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran is the major sponsor of Hezbollah, which many governments have declared a terrorist organization. Lebanon does not have a government right now, because of Hezbollah which is more powerful than the Lebanese State.

But before you can have a coalition of powers against Hamas, won’t that require the concurrence of the UN Security Council?

Don’t bring in the UN. Unfortunately, the UN is impotent when it comes to serious international disputes. Resolutions of the General Assembly are not binding and the Security Council depends on the unanimity of its permanent members to be able to act. Each of these members has a veto power over any draft resolution.

The unanimity of the five members of the Security Council is almost impossible to get. Besides, the UN is perceived by Israel to be inherently biased against her.

So, is the two-state solution still feasible?

Yes. To me it is not just a desirable option; it is the only feasible solution. The process will inevitably be revived after the current fire has been extinguished.

What is your view about the current report that China might be supplying weapons to Hamas?

Every power will always try to take advantage of any situation in the pursuit of its interests. It all depends on the calculations of its leaders. China and Israel do not maintain hostile relationships. Besides I will be surprised if China will actively pursue policies that could lead to regional escalation of the conflict. Besides, there are logistical constraints