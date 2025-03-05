Arab Leaders Set To Back Alternative To Trump’s Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Share

A reconstruction plan to rival President Donald Trump’s idea for the US to “take over Gaza” and move out more than two million Palestinians is expected to be approved at an emergency summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Egypt has produced another plan with a glossy brochure, 91 pages long and complete with some gleaming Emirati influenced designs, to counter the US scheme which shocked the Arab world and beyond.

Will a “Dubai on the Mediterranean” rise one day from the rubble of Gaza instead of the US’s “Riviera of the Middle East”? What sets Cairo’s plan apart is that this blueprint is not just about property development; its banners are politics and the rights of Palestinians.

A leak of the draft statement obtained by the BBC underlines it is owned by Arab states and the Palestinians.

It will be “presented by Egypt, in full co-ordination with Palestine and Arab countries, based on studies conducted by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme regarding early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza as a comprehensive Arab plan”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

