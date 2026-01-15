Arab Coordination Group, Afdb Partner To Boost Co-Financing, Investment In Africa

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) have launched a new phase of their partnership aimed at scaling co-financing, mobilising private capital, and accelerating Africa’s economic transformation.

According to a press release, the High-Level Consultation Meeting convened at the AfDB’s headquarters in Abidjan, established a common platform to move from fragmented cooperation toward programmatic, large-scale coinvestment aligned with the continent’s economic development priorities.

The statement said that the consultation takes place at a time when Africa faces a widening development financing gap and an urgent need to mobilise capital at scale for energy access, climate resilience, food security, regional integration, and private-sectorled growth.

It also said that the meeting reflects the collective ambition of ACG members to expand their engagement with Africa, deployed in a more coordinated and catalytic manner.

Specifically, the statement said: “Discussions focused on how the ACG and the AfDB can jointly anchor Arab-African cofinancing—bringing together their respective balance sheets, long-term and counter-cyclical financing capacities, sectoral expertise, and country platforms—to mobilise larger, more coordinated public and private investment in support of Africa’s development investment priorities.

Participants explored concrete pathways to enhance joint project preparation, harmonise financing approaches, strengthen policy dialogue, leverage comparative advantages, and supporting countryled development agendas, while ensuring that investments delivered measurable impact and long-term resilience.

“The consultation is also framed within the AfDB’s agenda to strengthen Africa’s financial sovereignty through a New African Financial Architecture (NAFA), aimed at better integrating development finance institutions, guarantee providers, insurers, capital markets, and private investors.