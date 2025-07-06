Ara Receives Standing Ovation At Aso Rock

In a historic display of cultural diplomacy and musical brilliance, Nigeria’s Cultural Ambassador and globally acclaimed pioneer female talking drummer in Africa, Aralola Olamuyiwa popularly known as Ara, captivated dignitaries with a powerful performance recently at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event, held in honor of the visiting Vice President of Brazil, His Excellency Geraldo Alckmin, and his amiable wife, witnessed a vibrant cultural exchange as Ara took the center stage to represent Nigeria’s rich musical heritage.

Also in attendance were Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Carlos Garcete and a host of distinguished guests from across both nations.

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Ara presented a specially branded talking drum to the Brazilian Vice President, a gesture that moved the audience and highlighted the unifying power of African heritage.

In a rare show of honor, His Excellency, Geraldo Alckmin rose from his seat to personally receive the drum, applauding Ara’s artistry and Nigeria’s cultural warmth.

“It was more than a performance,” Ara remarked. “It was a bridge between continents, a moment of mutual respect and shared rhythm. I am deeply honored.”

The event underscored the growing cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil, two nations bound by deep historical roots and a shared African ancestry. Ara’s performance, as always, was more than music, it was a message.