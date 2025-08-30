Aqua’s Criticism Against Eno, Unfortunate, Baseless – Media Aide

The recent series of online tirades by Prof. Offiong Aqua, accusing Governor Umo Eno’s administration of neglect and poverty in Akwa Ibom State, has been dismissed as baseless and very unfortunate

Prof. Aqua had posted a series of videos on social media, alleging that citizens were “Dying of hunger” in Uyo, but provided no evidence to back his claims.

His comments have, however, been dismissed by residents and government officials, who describe the remarks as misleading, damaging to the state’s image, and unbecoming of an academic of his standing.

Speaking during an interview with Media correspondents, I’m Uyo on Saturday, Dr. Essien Ndueso, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Eno on Research and Documentation, said the Professor’s outburst was nothing more than “content creation for clicks and likes.”

“It is unfortunate that someone of his academic rank could condescend so low, producing social media rants just to gain viewership and attention.

“We are all embarrassed by his inaction. People call and ask why our Professor is fumbling, and we get embarrassed because Professors in other places are responsible and highly revered.”

Dr. Ndueso said that Prof Aqua was quite unlucky that Governor Umo Eno was so busy planting people-oriented projects and programmes across the entire State that he was unable to notice the Professor’s tantrums.

“As we speak, beyond the model schools and healthcare facilities, the Governor has made it a policy that no local government area has less than ten kilometres of road project(s) constructed even within his first two years in office.

“This governor is delivering projects across all 31 local government areas, engaging citizens directly, and stimulating the economy through both empowerment and infrastructure. That’s the reality the people see and feel.”

Further speaking, the Governor’s aide raised questions about the motives behind such sudden antagonism from a man who had some points, benefited from government contracts in the State.

“If he thinks casting aspersions on the Governor will fetch him contracts once again, then he is mistaken because under Governor Eno’s transparent leadership, every intending contractor must register on the ARISE portal and upload their credentials to be eligible.

“It’s unfortunate that someone at that level, as a professor, could condescend so low to the level of a noisemaker.

“I’ve seen other young people who are also engaging in this content creation because of monetisation, but unlike Prof Aqua, they are young people and could be excused.

“This is the same person who had criticised the government before. And then he got a contract in this state to take inventory of medical facilities and also to participate in a medical mission. At that time, he was smiling, and the government was working.”

Dr. Ndueso encouraged Akwaibomites in the diaspora to contribute positive business ideas and investment strategies in the state, instead of pulling down the image of the State.

“If you are in the diaspora and you have something to contribute, the governor is very ready, willing to hear your thoughts and ideas.

“That’s why, as we speak, the governor is building a luxury estate, known as the Ewet Luxury Garden here, so that those in the diaspora who would love to come and do business can come stay there, and do business.

“So, if you have business or you want to contribute, you must come down and bring what you have, bring it to the table.”

He also added that Governor Umo Eno’s administration has rolled out a mix of empowerment programmes and massive infrastructure projects: from rural access roads and model schools, to hospitality projects like the Arise Park and the Oron Marine Terminal and Jetty.

In addition, Dr. Ndueso stated that the government of Akwa Ibom State has established skill acquisition centres and youth hubs to provide long-term solutions to unemployment, and even public opinions across the state paint a different picture from Prof. Akwa’s claims.

He revealed that in rural communities, Gov Umo Eno’s strides in rural development and people-oriented leadership style, especially in his direct town hall engagements, where citizens’ needs are fed into the state’s budget planning, are quite receptive and commendable.

Dr. Ndueso warned that false portrayals of the state on social media could scare away potential investors, ultimately hurting the very people critics claim to speak for.

“When you go online to declare that Akwa Ibom is in shambles, without evidence, you are not only embarrassing yourself but demarketing your state.”