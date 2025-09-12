AQSA Day: Nigerian Muslims Organise Prayers, Lectures, Solidarity March For Gaza

Thousands of Muslim faithful and pro-Palestine advocates in Nigeria have come out to mark Aqsa Day 2025 with prayers, lectures and a mass solidarity rally calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

The Solidarity rally was organised by the Muslim Awareness International (MAI) and held at the Da’wah Centre, Apapa–Oshodi Expressway, Ijesha, Lagos, September 5, 2025, with a themed “Stop Gaza Genocide” coincided with the Mawlid Nabiyy public holiday and provided a platform for clerics and activists to condemn Israel’s continued assault on Gaza while urging Nigerians and the wider world to stand firmly with Palestine.

Delivering the second part of his Khutbah, Imam Dr. Abdullahi Shuaib, Lead Consultant at AS & Associates, declared that the war in Gaza is a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people.

Imam Shuaib during his Khutbah (Sermon), He reminded followers of Prophet Muhammad’s teaching that they must show concern for the plight of fellow Muslims, warning that indifference to Palestine’s suffering was tantamount to abandoning the faith.

The respected Islamic scholar criticised the United Nations for failing to protect Palestinians, describing the world body as “a toothless bulldog” manipulated by the global powers.

He accused the United States and the United Kingdom of being part of an “axis of evil” that created and sustained the Israeli state, while noting that some European nations, including Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Cyprus, and Hungary, had already recognised Palestine.

“Let your voice be heard and counted. Don’t let it be criminal silence,” Imam Shuaib charged, stressing that even without military power, Muslims had the weapon of advocacy and truth.

The respected Islamic scholar concluded with a moving special supplication for divine intervention, asking Allah to strengthen Palestinians, grant them victory, liberate Masjid Al-Aqsa, scatter the unity of aggressors, and deliver justice to the oppressed.

Earlier in the pre-Khutbah lecture, Mallam Abdul Waheed Atoyebi, Director of MAI, described the devastation in Gaza as unprecedented in modern history.

He said that for 22 months since October 7, 2023, Gaza has bled, with over 60,000 killed, mostly women and children, and 125,000 injured, while entire neighbourhoods were reduced to rubble.

“This is not war. This is genocide,” MAI Director declared, demanding unconditional recognition of Palestine at the UN General Assembly, immediate ceasefire and sanctions on Israel, unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, boycott of Israeli products and severance of diplomatic ties, and stronger internal security in Nigeria to prevent external manipulation.

Above all, Mal Atoyebi urged persistent prayers for Palestine and global peace, stressing that Palestinians were not statistics but human beings.

Advocate cautions Nigerian govt against military partnership with genocidal Israeli regime Also speaking during the preKhutbah session, Comrade Abdul Shakur Yekini urged the Nigeran government to resist Israel’s growing influence in Africa.

He said Israel often lured nations with promises of technology and economic aid, only to deepen political and security dependence. He warned that Israel must first end its genocide in Palestine to justify any military partnership with Nigeria, and show evidence of any African country that prospered under its involvement before any engagement should be considered.

“Until these conditions are met, Nigeria should not relate with Israel as a tool of the Zionist entity,” he cautioned. Following the Juma’h service, thousands of worshippers poured into the streets waving Palestinian and Nigerian flags. Placards carried bold messages such as “Free Palestine,” “Stop Gaza Genocide,” and “End the Killing of Children and Journalists.”

Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” echoed across the streets as demonstrators marched peacefully in solidarity with Gaza. One of the participants at the event, Dr Ganiyah Tijani-Adenle said that what is happening in Gaza is not a war but genocide against humanity, calling on individuals and countries to pressure Israel to end the carnage in Gaza.

She said: “There is no war crime that has not been committed in Gaza, and the genocide is happening before the eyes of the world, yet, the perpetrators believe nothing will happen because the impunity has been allowed to happen since 1948.

“Everyone should know that what is happening in Gaza is not a religious war. Muslims, Christians, people of different faiths and backgrounds feel the heat directly. It’s a war against humanity.”