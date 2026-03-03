APWEN Bayelsa Takes STEM Sensitisation To Yenagoa Schools

As a means of encouraging more girls to pursue careers in engineering, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Bayelsa Chapter, in collaboration with YeFoN Yenagoa, has taken its STEM sensitisation campaign to Government Secondary School, Igbogene, and Community Primary School, Biogbolo, in Yenagoa.

The group said the outreach was in commemoration of Introduce a Girl Child to STEM Day.

APWEN Bayelsa, led by Engr. Amalate Ann-Jonathan Obuebite, Ph.D, FNSE, in collaboration with the YeFoN Yenagoa Branch led by Engr. Iki Otonye, combined practical safety interventions with STEM education.

Speaking at the event held on Monday in Yenagoa, Engr. Amalate Ann-Jonathan Obuebite, Chairman of APWEN, Bayelsa State, stated that the aim of the sensitisation was to educate students on engineering as a viable career path.

She said: “During the event, the students were taught the basic concepts of civil engineering as they took part in the mixing of cement slurry for the installation of road signs.

“We also used the opportunity to teach the girls how to paint zebra crossings.

“Road signs were installed within the school premises to promote pedestrian safety and reinforce responsible road-use culture among students and motorists.”

Before carrying out the physical improvements, she said APWEN Bayelsa engaged the students in interactive sessions that introduced them to engineering, its relevance, real-world applications, and the opportunities it offers, especially for the girl child.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to safety, awareness, and empowering young minds to see STEM not as an abstract concept but as a pathway to leadership, innovation, and national development.

“Together, let us create impacts that are visible, practical, and lasting.”