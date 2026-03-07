APWEN Applauds Diri For Gas Turbine Project

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Bayelsa State Chapter has lauded the initiatives of Governor Douye Diri’s administration on the injection of 60 megawatts of power supply through the 99% nearly completed gas-fired turbine project.

The group said that when the project is completed, it will provide a stable power supply across the state and take the state off the national grid.

The Chairman of the Association, Engr. Amalate Ann Jonathan Obuebite gave the commendation at the weekend when she led no fewer than 30 women engineers, comprising professionals, graduates and students on an industrial visit to the 60MW Gas-Fired Power Plant at Elebele in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

She added that upon completion, the 60MW gas-fired turbine, which receives gas feed from the Oando gas manifold in Elebele, would help eradicate the frequent power outages in the state, boost business activities, and accelerate industrial and economic growth.

Obuebite had, during an interactive session with Governor Douye Diri at the project site in Elebele, noted that the current 20 Megawatt power supply is inadequate for the state to meet both domestic and industrial demands.

The members of the APWEN were conducted around the project site by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited (BECL)

Engr. Olice Kemenanabo.

The members, during the project which lasted for 2 hours, gained valuable insights into the power plant’s operations, from inducers to gas pipes, boilers, pressure control with transmitters, heat exchange bellows, emergency shut-off valve, etc.

The hands-on experience was invaluable, with the students learning how lean gas and methane are processed to power the turbine.

The visit also bridged the gap between theory and practice, enhancing their understanding of engineering principles, while the students, on their part, took turns to ask questions as the MD took time to answer all questions satisfactorily.