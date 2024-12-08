APWB: We’re Committed To Supporting, Empowering Members – Ladimeji

Share

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has said it is committed to supporting, inspire, educate and empowered professionals women bankers, finance services and other corporate sectors through their 2024, Marque Event.

The APWB made this known in a statement made available to journalists with a Theme:”Positioning for Economic Shifts and Global Trends – 2025 and Beyond.”

The Chairperson of APWB, Funke Ladimeji said this year’s event will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect, network and build relationships that foster personal and professional growth.

She said the event will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, while participants are expected to come and adorned in formal black tie, reflecting the evening’s elegance.

“The event promises to be an exclusive gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers, offering a unique opportunity for professionals to engage in meaningful discussions about glocal trends and opportunities that lie ahead.

“While participants will gain valuable perspectives on positioning themselves and their organizations for success in a rapidly changing glocal economy.

“The Association of Professional Women Bankers is the female wing of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

“The APWB was set up to foster and promote professionalism amongst female bankers, and empower members with the right resources to succeed in the banking industry in the 21st Century.”

She added that APWB aims was to empower and position women in banking and other financial services for opportunities, while living the culture of integrity, transparency, accountability, and professionalism, which are part of her core values.

“The Association organizes mentoring sessions, publications, thought leadership fora, trainings sessions, career counselling, community and social impacting interventions, amongst others, and continues to work with current and veteran bankers, leaders at the top most levels of Corporate Nigeria, as well as the military echelons, to enhance the career and professional growth of her members.

“APWB has been at the forefront of celebrating women in financial services, as well as contributing to the growth of the banking industry and the broader economy. Membership of the association provides opportunities to network with bankers and other professionals, to gain valuable leadership skills from selected mentors, and to economically and socially impact society through our various initiatives.”

