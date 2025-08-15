APT Securities Projects NGX Market Cap To Top N100trn

Nigeria’s equities market is on course to smash through the N100 trillion threshold in market capitalisation by the close of 2025, according to an upbeat projection by Kasimu Garba Kurfi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities and Funds Limited. He attributed the bullish outlook to a confluence of foreign exchange stability, resilient corporate fundamentals, and sustained momentum in primary market activities.

Speaking at the Mid-Year 2025 Capital Market Review and Outlook organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos, Kurfi forecast that the second half of the year would see improved performance across the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), bolstered by moderating inflation, possible cuts to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Rate, and a retreat in treasury bill yields.

He added that macroeconomic indicators such as the Purchasing Managers’ Index are poised to climb, while the naira is expected to maintain relative stability, creating fertile ground for equities to thrive. Although a short-term correction may temper gains, Kurfi insisted it would lay the foundation for sustained upward momentum. The APT Securities boss cited the elimination of foreign exchange-related losses as a major catalyst for 2025’s rally.

In 2024, listed firms recorded a staggering N507.2 billion in pre-tax FX losses, up from N359 billion in 2023, totalling N867 billion in two years. “In 2025, we have seen zero FX losses due to exchange rate stability, and this has significantly boosted investor confidence,” he stated. Kurfi noted that policy developments have further ignited market activity.

The Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 25) has fuelled a surge in insurance stocks, while the CBN’s bank recapitalisation drive has invigorated the primary market, attracting over N2 trillion in 2024, with similar inflows anticipated this year.

Foreign capital has also returned in force, with inflows reaching $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 67.42 per cent from $3.4 billion a year earlier. Foreign portfolio investors now account for 27.08 percent of market participation—equivalent to N1.14 trillion—up from less than 10 per cent in 2023. Domest-in previous years.