Apt Fund Acquires Significant Equity Stake In Neimeth

FPCNL Tangerine APT Fund II Invest has acquired a substantial equity interest in Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, crossing the regulatory threshold of five per cent shareholding.

The development was disclosed in a notification filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), in which Neimeth informed the exchange and the investing public that the APT Fund now holds more than five per cent of the company’s minimum issued share capital.

According to the disclosure, the threshold was reached on December 19, 2025. The disclosure was issued in compliance with NGX listing rules and applicable securities regulations that require quoted companies to disclose changes in substantial shareholdings to promote transparency and protect investors.

While the company did not provide details on the exact size or monetary value of the investment, market analysts view the emergence of FPCNL Tangerine APT Fund II Invest as a significant shareholder as an indication of rising institutional interest in Neimeth’s stock.

Such investments are often interpreted as a vote of confidence in a company’s business fundamentals, strategic direction and long-term growth outlook.

Neimeth operates within Nigeria’s healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, producing a range of ethical medicines and consumer healthcare products.

In recent periods, the company has undertaken operational restructuring and market repositioning initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its financial position.

The company reiterated its commitment to full regulatory compliance and timely disclosure of material information in line with NGX requirements and relevant laws, as it continues to engage shareholders and pursue sustainable long-term value creation.