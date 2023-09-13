Aproko Doctors Calls For Autopsy On Mohbad’s Death

Chinonso Egemba, also known as Aproko Doctor has demanded an autopsy carried out on late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the sudden demise of the 27-year-old rattled the online community as many people were shocked by his untimely death.

The rapper’s colleagues, fans, and lovers have not stopped sending condolences and prayers for the soul of the deceased.

The tragic incident has, however, ignited speculations about what the cause of the death could have been. READ ALSO: Drama As Ikorodu Youths Halt Mohbad’s Burial Process (Video)

Some reports claimed that he died after being injected for an ear infection while there are rumours of a heart complication as a result of drugs. In light of the speculations, Aproko Doctor, a medical specialist called for an autopsy to be carried out on the singer's corpse. He stressed the essence of an autopsy as a means to put to stop 'mysterious' deaths. "An autopsy should and must be done. We need to stop these "mysterious" deaths," he tweeted. An autopsy should and must be done. We need to stop these "mysterious" deaths. — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) September 12, 2023