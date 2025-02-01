Aproko Doctor, Dr Salami, Others urge professionals, entrepreneurs to aspire for excellence in 2025

Share

Prominent Nigerian physician and social media influencer, Dr. Chinonso Egemba widely known as Aproko Dr. has urged Nigerians to prioritise healthy living by envisioning the person they aspire to become in 2025 and actively working toward the achievement of that goal. Also, renowned Perfor- mance Strategist and summit host Dr. Abiola Salami has challenged business leaders, professionals, and entrepre- neurs to uphold excellence, quality and consistency in 2025. Both Aproko Dr. and Dr. Salami spoke at The 2025 New Year Kickoff Summit held in Lagos, organised by CHAMP GLC. The partici- pants focused on ‘Navigating Innovation & Growth in 2025’, providing stra- tegic insights for partici- pants to elevate their per- formance in the new year.

Shifting the focus to the challenges of addiction and its harmful impact on health, Aproko Doctor de- scribed it as a form of men- tal imprisonment created by the individual. “If you’re struggling with something right now, it’s because of the story you’ve told yourself about it and the strong be- lief you’ve attached to it. That’s why breaking free feels so difficult,” he ex- plained. Aproko Dr. therefore, encouraged participants to prioritise healthy living by envisioning the person they aspire to become in 2025 and actively working toward that goal.

On his part, Dr. Salami challenged business lead- ers, professionals, and entrepreneurs to uphold excellence, quality and consistency in 2025. One of Dr. Salami’s highlights was for attend- ees to transform past lim- itations, describing medi- ocrity as simply repeating the previous year’s perfor- mance. “Stagnation in perfor- mance is mediocrity, not poor performance,” he added. Focusing on leadership, goal-setting, and innova- tion, the event was re- branded from ‘Rock Like A Champion’ to reflect its vision of empowering and inspiring professionals and entrepreneurs for a stron- ger start to the year.

“Our goal is to empow- er career professionals and entrepreneurs to achieve unprecedented success in 2025, ensuring this year’s results significantly sur- pass those of 2024,” Dr. Salami declared at the Summit. There were top pro- fessionals and thought leaders present to inspire strategic thinking and per- sonal development for the year ahead. Among them were LOTUS Bank MD Kafilat Araoye, Digital Encode CEO, Prof. Ade- wale Obadare, Founder of OLCA, Dr. Lanre Olusola, and social media influenc- er, Aproko Dr. Echoing Dr. Salami’s perspective, Araoye em- phasised three key traits that drive workplace per- formance: flexibility, focus, and consistency

