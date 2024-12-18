Aproko Doctor Celebrates Recovery Journey Amid Brain Tumor Surgery

Share

Famous Nigerian health promoter and physician, Aproko Doctor has celebrated his recovery from brain tumour surgery 2 years ago.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian doctor had undergone a brain tumour surgery in 2022, and had shared his journey to recovery.

In a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, Aproko Doctor recalls the experience while thanking God for his life and health.

He shared slides of video which showed when he had undergone the surgery, and the final scenes show his recent self, fully healed and exercising to keep fit.

Aproko Doctor wrote: “On the 18th of December 2022. I came out of a brain surgery that removed a tumour in my brain.

“I’m grateful to God for life. Join me and celebrate. For everyone struggling with any form of health condition, you will be fine at last.”

Fans have taken to his comment section to celebrate with him and pray for his continuous and sustained health.

See the post below:

