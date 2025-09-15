Aproko Doctor Cautions Pregnant Women Against Using Products Containing Retinol

Popular social media doctor and health influencer, Egemba Fidelis, better known as Aproko Doctor has cautions pregnant women to be extremely cautious about the skincare products they use during pregnancy to protect their unborn babies from harm.

In a video shared on Monday via his official Instagram page, Aproko Doctor highlighted retinol and related compounds as the top skincare ingredients to avoid during pregnancy.

“Retinoid is what we know as a vitamin A derivative. It can affect the organs of the baby while it’s still developing in your womb,” he explained.

According to him, retinoids might appear under various names on skincare labels, such as Retin-A, Adapalene, Tretinoin, Isotretinoin, and Retinoformatase.

“If you don’t want your baby to be born with some kind of peg, avoid retinol during your pregnancy,” Aproko Doctor stated.

He also warned against hydroquinone and some essential oils that can stimulate uterine contractions. Pregnant women are advised to consult their doctors about all skincare products they use, especially if they are registered for Latinetta, a common prenatal intervention. His cautious statements aligns with The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) The American Academy of Dermatology Association also advises pregnant women to avoid skincare products containing retinoids, hydroquinone, formaldehyde, and phthalates because of their potential to harm fetal development. The AAD emphasises using gentle, alcohol-free cleansers and mineral-based sunscreens for safe skincare during pregnancy. According to AAD, “Pregnant people should avoid any products that contain retinoids… which can harm a fetus,” and they stress consulting healthcare professionals before using any treatment for stretch marks. Healthline’s medically reviewed guidance echoes this caution, stating that “Prescription retinoids like isotretinoin have been widely documented for posing a 20% to 35% risk of severe congenital irregularities.” They emphasise that although clinical trials on pregnant women are limited, known case studies necessitate erring on the side of safety. Dermatologist Shoshana Marmon also advises a simple skincare approach focusing on cleansing, moisturising, and protecting pregnant skin with mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. She cautions against fragrances and harsh chemicals like alcohol and sulfates in pregnancy-safe skincare routines. Together, these expert voices underline the importance of cautious skincare choices during pregnancy to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.