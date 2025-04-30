APRI Calls For Homegrown, Data-Driven Energy Transition Plan

Share

Nigerian government The Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI) has urged theto adopt a locally developed, data-backed Energy Transition Plan to guide the country toward its net-zero emissions target by 2060.

The call was made by APRI’s Executive Director, Olumide Abimbola, during the opening of a two-day Global South Peer Learning Workshop on Country Platforms for Climate Action and Just Energy Transition, held in Abuja.

Organized by APRI in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat, and the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, the workshop convened government officials, private sector leaders, civil society representatives, and international partners from countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa, China, and Senegal.

The event focused on sharing strategies for designing coordinated national frameworks to promote low-emission growth, mobilize climate finance, and ensure a just and inclusive energy transition.

Abimbola emphasized the need to translate climate commitments into actionable outcomes through robust cross-sectoral partnerships and Global South collaboration.

He highlighted Nigeria’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, noting that the workshop’s outcomes would inform the forthcoming National Development Plan (2026-2030), integrating climate priorities across sectors such as power, transportation, agriculture, industry, and finance.

Key discussions centered on effective country platform design, fostering domestic ownership and trust, and navigating the global financing landscape amid geopolitical shifts and reduced funding from traditional donor economies.

Participants evaluated the successes and challenges of existing Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs) and explored opportunities for African leadership, resilient investment platforms, and responsible utilization of critical minerals.

The workshop, supported by the Ford Foundation and the African Climate Foundation, underscored Nigeria’s potential to lead Africa’s climate agenda.

High-level representatives from public and private sectors, alongside international delegates and civil society, highlighted the event’s role as a platform for authentic Global South collaboration ahead of COP30 in Belém later this year.

Abimbola stressed that a homegrown, data-driven approach is essential for Nigeria to achieve sustainable and inclusive climate action.

“This convening is a step toward fostering ambitious, clear, and locally rooted climate strategies that draw on shared Global South experiences,” he said.

The workshop is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s leadership in shaping a resilient and equitable climate future for Africa, catalyzing actionable policies and partnerships to meet the country’s net-zero ambitions.

