‘Approximately 80% Of Inmates In Nigeria’s Correctional Centres Are Awaiting Trial’ – Zarephath Aid

A non-governmental organization, Zarephath Aid, has raised concerns over the alarming number of pre-trial inmates in the nation’s correctional facilities, which it describes as a failure of the criminal justice system.

Speaking during a media briefing, Ben Abraham, the organization’s founder, stated that approximately 80% of inmates in Nigeria’s correctional centres are awaiting trial.

This situation, he said, directly contravenes the principles of human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the United Nations 76 years ago.

“Human rights are fundamental and intrinsic to our humanity,” Abraham noted, just as he added, “Yet, in Nigeria, delayed trials are effectively adjudging many individuals guilty without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves. This is unacceptable.”

The group identified the absence of prosecution witnesses during trials, lack of transport to convey inmates to court, administrative delays caused by the transfer or retirement of judges, and prolonged delays in receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as some of the systemic flaws contributing to the crisis.

Abraham said, “Some inmates have languished for over a decade awaiting trial. Among them were Moses Abiodun and Kazeem Adeshina, who spent 16 years in custody due to unresolved administrative bottlenecks before their recent release through Zarephath Aid’s legal aid intervention.”

The group called for a comprehensive facility audits, tasking the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) and similar state committees to work with NGOs in auditing all correctional facilities to identify stalled cases.

It equally called for the establishment of ad-hoc panels of retired magistrates and judges to expedite the issuance of DPP advice, and the full engagement of NGOs to assist in decongesting prisons, and replicating successful programs from past administrations.

The organization emphasized that tackling these issues requires political will and cooperation across all sectors of the justice system.

