…Approves Recruitment Of Additional 150 Firefighters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the recruitment of 150 additional personnel into the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) to boost emergency response and public safety across the state.

The agency’s Controller General, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Public Affair Officer, Mrs Maira Fadairo, yesterday in Lagos.

Adeseye, while flagging off the LSFRS Squad 23 Adeseye training exercise in Ikeja, Lagos, said the recruitment reflects the administration’s commitment to a resilient and well-equipped fire and rescue service.

“This latest recruitment underscores the present administration’s sustained commitment to building a resilient, well-equipped, and professionally trained fire and rescue service.

“It follows earlier landmark recruitments under the Sanwo-Olu-led government, including the engagement of 100 firefighters in 2020, on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, to bolster frontline emergency response.

“In 2022, the administration recorded the single highest recruitment in the history of the Fire Service with the enlistment of 435 firefighters. “Their Passing Out Parade formed part of the week-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Service in October 2022,” she said.