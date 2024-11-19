…Approves Appointments Of Perm SECs, TGS

Share

In the effort to reinvigorate State’s policy implementation apparatus, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in the state’s Public Service.

A statement dated November 19, 2024 and signed by Debo Adeniji, Head, Public Affairs, Office of the Head of Service, said the appointments were with immediate effect.

According to the circular made available to Governor’s office Correspondents, Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, stated that the appointments were based on merit.

It further added that the appointees were selected from a pool of successful candidates at the Screening Exercise for appointment into the position of Permanent Secretaries/Tutors- General in the Lagos State Public Service.

The Head of Service expressed his confidence in the capabilities and competencies of the new appointees, stressing that their appointment was in recognition of their diligence, commitment, intellectual capacity and dedication to effective service delivery.

While wishing them a most rewarding and impactful tenure of Office, the HoS stated that their appointment shall take effect from Tuesday, 19th November, 2024, while their deployment will be announced in due course.

