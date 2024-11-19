New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Bustling Lagos
  3. …Approves Appointments Of…

…Approves Appointments Of Perm SECs, TGS

In the effort to reinvigorate State’s policy implementation apparatus, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in the state’s Public Service.

A statement dated November 19, 2024 and signed by Debo Adeniji, Head, Public Affairs, Office of the Head of Service, said the appointments were with immediate effect.

According to the circular made available to Governor’s office Correspondents, Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, stated that the appointments were based on merit.

It further added that the appointees were selected from a pool of successful candidates at the Screening Exercise for appointment into the position of Permanent Secretaries/Tutors- General in the Lagos State Public Service.

The Head of Service expressed his confidence in the capabilities and competencies of the new appointees, stressing that their appointment was in recognition of their diligence, commitment, intellectual capacity and dedication to effective service delivery.

While wishing them a most rewarding and impactful tenure of Office, the HoS stated that their appointment shall take effect from Tuesday, 19th November, 2024, while their deployment will be announced in due course.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

LASG Seals 3 Substandard Water Factories
Read Next

NIBSS: BVN Enrolment Rises By 529,412 To 64.01m
Share
Copy Link
×