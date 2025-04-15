Approval Of Rivers Emergency Rule Not Political Vendetta – Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday said that the decision of the chamber to approve President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State was not a political vendetta but a constitutional necessity.

Abbas made the clarification while inaugurating a 21-member Ad Hoc Committee on the oversight of the emergency rule in Rivers State, insisting that the House’s resolution was in the national interest and devoid of partisanship.

“The National Assembly’s intervention in Rivers State is not an instrument of political vendetta but a constitutional necessity. It embodies our collective duty to safeguard peace, security, and the rule of law.

“We act not out of partisan interests but in the earnest service of a united and prosperous Nigeria. The eyes of all Nigerians are upon us, and it is incumbent upon this House particularly the Chairman and all members of this esteemed committee to rise to this historic challenge with courage, integrity, and determination.”

Abbas noted that the inauguration of the committee marked a critical milestone in the chamber’s constitutional mandate and a demonstration of its commitment to transparent governance and the rule of law.

“Today, the 10th House of Representatives inaugurates an Ad Hoc Committee tasked with overseeing the administration of Rivers State during the present emergency period.

“This moment marks not only a critical milestone in our constitutional mandate but also a display of our dedication to transparent governance and the rule of law in our country,” he said.

According to the Speaker, the House’s action was grounded in Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to legislate for any state whose legislature is unable to perform its functions.

He recalled that on March 18, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, describing the action as driven by patriotism and concern for the security and welfare of the State and the nation.

“In his address, the President emphasised that his intervention was driven by the imperative to restore peace and ensure that governance continues unhindered.

“His declaration was based on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and followed careful deliberation in the face of grave crises threatening public order.

“The President’s extraordinary actions were not taken lightly. They reflect a profound sense of duty and responsibility and a recognition that when democratic institutions falter, decisive action is necessary to protect national interests. This same sense of duty underpins our proceedings today.”

He added that following the President’s proclamation, the official Gazette was transmitted to both chambers of the National Assembly.

On March 20, 2025, the House and Senate deliberated extensively and approved the request with amendments to enhance democratic safeguards and ensure robust oversight.

Abbas explained that a caretaker administration led by Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd.) was installed in Rivers following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the entire House of Assembly.

“The current administration in Rivers State is inherently temporary. The administrator is charged with maintaining law and order and ensuring that the basic functions of governance are met until full democratic governance is restored.

“The Administrator must operate with the highest levels of transparency and accountability, reporting directly to the National Assembly on all matters relating to peace, order, and good governance in the state, as prescribed by the Constitution.”

He emphasised that the inauguration of the 21-member committee reaffirmed the House’s commitment to constitutional order.

The committee, he said, has a clear and non-partisan mandate to monitor federal directives and ensure that the caretaker government functions within the bounds of the law.

“The sensitivity and gravity of this assignment cannot be overemphasised. The state of emergency in Rivers has generated widespread national interest. The eyes of Nigerians are upon us to see if the National Assembly will meet the expectations placed upon it.

“The task before this committee is not routine; it is a mission of national significance. The importance of this assignment places a considerable burden on the Chairman and members, as every action will be under national scrutiny.

“The members of this committee have been selected with meticulous care, based on their integrity, experience, and dedication to national interest. You must approach this assignment with professionalism, impartiality, and diligence.”

Abbas charged the committee to monitor all aspects of the caretaker government, scrutinise public spending, ensure compliance with federal directives, and report findings to the House regularly.

He further urged them to support reconciliation and restoration of democratic order in the State.

“Let me reiterate that Nigerians will scrutinise every step and action you take. This historic responsibility calls for conscientious, forthright, and astute governance that will set a benchmark for National Assembly oversight going forward.”

The ad hoc committee is chaired by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo).

Other members include former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun), Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Igariwey Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi), Shehu Rijau (APC, Niger), Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), Akarachi Amadi (APC, Imo), Patrick Umoh (APC, Akwa Ibom), James Barka (PDP, Adamawa), Alex Egbona (APC, Cross River), Hon. Isa Anka (APC, Zamfara), Amos Daniel (PDP, Kaduna), Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (APC, Delta), Onuh Blessing (APC, Benue), Fatima Talba (APC, Yobe), Chris Nkwonta (PDP, Abia), and Marie Ebikake (PDP, Bayelsa).

Speaker Abbas’s Chief of Staff, Jake Danazumi, will serve as Head of the Committee Secretariat.

