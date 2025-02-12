Idahosa Calls For Punishment Over Electoral Failures

Share

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has opined that the appropriate punishment should be meted out to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and public officials for electoral failures.

Idahosa who made this remark in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday said all elections should be regularised and conducted on the same day for transparency.

According to the NNPP chieftain once there are no consequences for actions and inactions that are short of acceptable standards, such misconduct will persist.

Furthermore, Idahosa lamented that some persons in government have become more powerful than institutions, and this continues to affect governance in the country.

READ ALSO

“We don’t punish anybody for what he does; there are no consequences, so he keeps on repeating it.

“INEC does this, and nobody puts them to check, and then it repeats it. Once there are no consequences for your actions or inactions, then a repeat will occur because there is no accountability Money politicking has taken over the system.

“I will want to suggest where all elections are done on the same day. That will help curb a whole lot of things – presidential, senatorial, gubernatorial, all on the same day.

“It will cut costs and will get the desirable results. But when you have this in a span of one or two weeks after the presidential, a whole lot can go, bandwagon can go.”

Share

Please follow and like us: