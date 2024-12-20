Approach 2025 With Optimism, Focus On Faith – First Lady 

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to approach the new year 2025 with optimism, focus on faith and hard work.

The First Lady said this on Friday at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa where she hosted a special Christmas brunch for children from two foster homes.

In her message, Mrs Tinubu called on Nigerians to embrace the essence of the season—love, compassion, and unity—urging them to make every day like Christmas.

“Christmas should remind us to love our neighbours and go all out to help others. Next year, let’s make it a year of love and a cleaner, greener Nigeria,” she said.

The First Lady pointed out that the Federal Government has been doing all to ensure that the lives of Nigerians get better and will continue to do so with all vigour in the new year.

She described the incoming year 2025 as one of hope, love and actualization of God’s goodness in the nation.

Mrs. Tinubu urged the children to show love to their friends, sisters, brothers and neighbours as exemplified by Christ who is the reason for the Christmas season.

“The reason we are all here is to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ,” she declared.

She read from the book which she authored “The Christmas Story” which explained the birth, life and times of Jesus. The book reimagined the story of Jesus’ birth with Nigerian characters, bringing the message of hope and purpose closer home. The First Lady also answered questions from the children.

Children from Abuja Children Home and Vine Heritage Home Foundation (VHHF) who were the guests at the annual Children’s Christmas Brunch, competed in a national anthem contest, receiving cash prizes, and were treated to gifts, food, and drinks.

