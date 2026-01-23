Apprehension Over Pilots’ 50% Pay Rise Demand; Airlines, Stakeholders’ Differ Over Ticket Hike

Many Nigerian airlines are beginning to capitulate to their pilots wage increase demands, though the concessions are being made with significant caution due to the industry’s tightening financial margins.

The move to accede to these demands is largely seen as a strategic survival manoeuvre to prevent a total brain drain to international carriers. Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and spokesman for Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, admitted to the tension brewing between airline owners and pilots, including crew, over a pay rise. Okonkwo spoke at a webinar with theme:

‘High Air Fares, Are Airlines’ which had panellists such as the President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Dr. Yinka Folami; President, Aircraft Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Nwuba; Executive Commissioner (Operations), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Louis Odion represented by Director, Corporate Affairs, FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu.

Others were the Director of Consumer Protection and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, Aviation Editor, New Telegraph, Wole Shadare and Principal Managing Partner of Avaero Capital Partners, Sindy Foster.

Speaking, Okonkwo disclosed that in the last few weeks, there had been a lot of tension. Obiorah lamented the high costs airlines have had to bear, listing high insurance premiums, high jet fuel prices, declining passenger traffic, and high interest rates as some of the burdens they shoulder.

The debate surrounding domestic airfares in Nigeria intensified, with travel agencies, regulators, and lawmakers demanding clarity and transparency.