Apprehension As Truck Plunges Off Oshodi Bridge

There was apprehension on Saturday when a truck with registration number AKD 135 UK plunged off the Oshodi Bridge into the terminal ditch. The accident occurred along the Oshodi Old inward Mile 2 axis with the six-tyre truck laden with toner printing materials. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued a severely injured man from the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle suffered a brake failure while descending the bridge, causing it to lose control and tumble off the carriageway. Eyewitnesses said the crash could have resulted in multiple casualties but for the prompt intervention of LASTMA operatives who arrived at the scene within minutes.

The officers immediately launched rescue operations, successfully extricating a male victim trapped in the wreckage. The injured man was quickly rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment, while the truck driver was arrested and handed over to officers from the Makinde Police Station, Oshodi, for further investigation into the cause of the brake failure and other contributing factors.

To prevent secondary accidents, LASTMA officials swiftly cordoned off the area, diverted traffic, and supervised the removal of the wrecked vehicle, restoring normal traffic flow in record time. Commending the operatives for their professionalism, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakare Oki, praised their courage and adherence to safety protocols during the operation.