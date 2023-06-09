New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Apprehend Killers Of…

Apprehend Killers Of Our Colleague, Asuu Tells Security Personnel

Vinkmag ad

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, has called on security personnel to as a matter of urgency track down and arrest killers of one of its members.

ASUU made this disclosure yesterday concerning the killing of one of its members, Prof. Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole of the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry Development, who was shot dead on Monday night by yet-to- be-identified individuals.

In the speech of the UI ASUU Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole in Ibadan on yesterday, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was urged to assist the Oyo State Police Command with all the support needed to unravel and arrest the killers of the professor.

He tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take passionate interest and ensure that the security personnel unmask the faces behind the murder; while condemning the gruesome act in totality.

Post Views: 14

Read Previous

Oil Spillage: NOSDRA, Stakeholders Move To Tackle Menace
Read Next

Ekiti To Establish Bureau Of Tourism Development

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023