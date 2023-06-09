Apprehend Killers Of Our Colleague, Asuu Tells Security Personnel

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, has called on security personnel to as a matter of urgency track down and arrest killers of one of its members.

ASUU made this disclosure yesterday concerning the killing of one of its members, Prof. Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole of the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry Development, who was shot dead on Monday night by yet-to- be-identified individuals.

In the speech of the UI ASUU Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole in Ibadan on yesterday, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was urged to assist the Oyo State Police Command with all the support needed to unravel and arrest the killers of the professor.

He tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take passionate interest and ensure that the security personnel unmask the faces behind the murder; while condemning the gruesome act in totality.