Apprehend Killers Of Our Colleague – ASUU Tells Security Operatives

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Ibadan Chapter, has called on security operatives in the country to as a matter of urgency track down and arrest the killers of one of its members.

ASUU made this remark on Thursday, following the death of Professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole of the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry Development at the University of Ibadan. He was shot dead on Monday night by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

In the speech of the UI ASUU Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Thursday, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was urged to assist the Oyo State Police Command with all logistics support needed to unravel and arrest the killers of the don.

He tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take a passionate interest and ensure the security operatives unmasked the faces behind the murder of the deceased. While condemning the gruesome murder of Adewole in totality.

“The hearts of every ASUU-UI member are bleeding so profusely as if pierced by swords. Our bones shook so tremendously as if our marrows were naked in the tundra region.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome murder of our comrade, Professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole, and charge the security operatives to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act, with a view to unraveling the motive behind the incident, as well as bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The Union wishes to use this teary occasion of Professor Ajewole’s sudden death to call on the Nigerian state to resolutely tackle the problem of insecurity in the country, apprehend the killers of Professor Ajewole and punish them most appropriately.

“This is the least tribute that this nation can pay to our fallen hero and friend- Professor Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole”, the Chairman said.