Appreciating women’s impact on nation-building

Every March 8, the world celebrates the International Women’s Day. Hence, the 2024 edition was commemorated last Friday across the global community. The day, which was endorsed by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities as well as to conscientize others to participate actively in every lucrative societal activity within their reach. No society in existence can be said to be complete if a woman is yet to be found in it, regardless of its nature or size.

We can testify to this assertion by considering how a woman came into the world. Having created man, God thought it wise to form a woman from the rib of a man; this was so because the Creator realized of what benefit a woman would be to a man in any society/ arena he might find himself. For instance, a family, which remains the smallest society on earth, can never strive if a woman is missing. Realistically, a family cannot be formed in the first place if a woman is nowhere to be found.

Also, having formed a family with the help of a woman, if she eventually dies, the affected family would live to suffer the vacuum created by her eternal demise. This implies that psychologically, no widower can boast of being a happy man, especially in a situation where his late wife had children. Sometimes, even when the man had eventually settled down with another woman, he shall remain in a seeming endless emotional trauma provided the late wife left some indelible footprints behind. The womenfolk, ab initio, has been considered to constitute the integral part of the wider society. It is obvious that a social gathering or union cannot achieve an effective and efficient goal if the women are not carried along.