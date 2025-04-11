Appreciating Tinubu’s Penchant For Excellence In Budgeting 

Share

The Budget Office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria operates under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. Over the years, the Office has witnessed numerous leadership transitions—often abrupt and inconsistent—leading to underperformance, infrastructural decay, and an erosion of professionalism.

Leadership struggles and industrial unrest were further compounded by partisanship and blatant disregard for established procedures. Staff postings were dictated more by personal preferences than institutional needs, resulting in a disoriented system that drifted far from its mandate.

At its lowest point, the Budget Office had deviated from being a cornerstone of national development to a platform marred by inefficiency and weakened leadership. It became symbolic of bureaucratic lethargy and a conduit for underwhelming outcomes.

This dismal trajectory began to reverse when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, known for his knack for spotting talent and assigning responsibilities to the most capable hands, appointed Tanimu Yakubu as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

A respected economist and former Chief Economic Adviser to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Yakubu brought to the role the intellectual depth and administrative acumen needed to drive transformational change.

Under his leadership, the country has witnessed a marked turnaround in budgetary performance. Sound economic reforms and a focus on sustainable growth have contributed to stabilizing an ailing economy.

A significant part of this transformation is attributable to a restructured and inclusive budgetary process that emphasizes team spirit, delivery, and responsiveness to the needs of citizens.

Yakubu has streamlined the budget planning and allocation system, ensuring that national resources are channelled toward addressing real economic gaps. His approach is both focused and people-centred, leading to strategic outcomes such as a reduction in inflation—from 34% to 15% in 2025—and a steady improvement in economic indicators.

Among his most notable innovations is the enhanced monitoring of projects, supported by the engagement of consultants to ensure cost-effective and durable implementation. These measures have built investor confidence and encouraged both local and foreign investments.

His reform agenda also includes a redefinition of agricultural investment. By opening up previously untapped opportunities and portfolios, food security has been bolstered through widespread bumper harvests, contributing to the reduction of food-related inflation.

The Budget Office, under Yakubu’s direction, has adopted policies that prioritize poverty alleviation and disaster response. Strategic reallocations—such as N120 billion earmarked for flood mitigation and support to public hospitals—have ensured that underserved populations gain access to life-saving medicines, including for conditions like tuberculosis and HIV.

Furthermore, Yakubu’s organizational restructuring of the Budget Office has significantly improved staff performance and internal coordination. His strategic foresight in identifying inflationary triggers and implementing countermeasures has helped stabilize the economy.

Today, Nigeria not only enjoys steady revenue growth and increased foreign reserves (now exceeding $42 billion) but has also surpassed its oil production targets—reaching over 2.6 million barrels per day, with an initial boost of 130,000 barrels per day.

A distinguished alumnus of Wagner College, Yakubu anchors his policy direction on promoting fiscal sustainability, transparency, and accountability in public finance management.

He is widely recognized for his results-driven, inclusive leadership style that inspires and empowers staff across the Office’s six operational departments and seven units.

This collaborative environment has led to impressive improvements in the functions of departments such as Revenue/Fiscal Policy, Social and Economic Expenditure, Budget Monitoring and Evaluation, Human Resource Management, and Finance and Accounts.

By fostering interdepartmental synergy, Yakubu has achieved a high-performance culture. His strong communication skills and motivational leadership have unified the workforce, enhancing productivity and accountability at all levels.

Yakubu’s crowning achievements include the development of a forward-looking economic blueprint aligned with the government’s development priorities and the establishment of a state-of-the-art ICT Centre at the Budget Office.

His commitment to staff welfare, transparent monitoring systems, and project tracking has ensured a more efficient and impactful budget performance across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Indeed, Tanimu Yakubu stands as a clear testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to excellence and meritocracy. His appointment has brought about a necessary transformation in the Budget Office, catalyzing economic stabilization and laying a firm foundation for national development and prosperity.

Okanga writes from Agila, Benue State.

