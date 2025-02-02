Appreciating Suleiman’s Parliamentary Exploits In Kwara North

Share

In a world where leaders are often measured by their words, Senator Umar Sadiq Suleiman has chosen to be judged by his actions.

And it’s precisely this commitment to tangible progress that has made him a beloved figure in Kwara North Senatorial District. With a heart full of kindness and a spirit of humility, he has been quietly transforming the lives of his people and Nigerians at large.

Born on 8th June 1970 in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and silent achiever was elected to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019.

His good works, superlative performance and indomitable character of integrity, resilience and sacrifice for his people and the nation have kept him there ever since, making him one of the most experienced, formidable and longest-serving senators.

During the 9th Senate in 2019, he was the Chairman Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Vice-Chairman Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases and a member of several other Committees in the 9th Senate.

His exceptional patriotism, unwavering dedication, and resolute commitment to executing landmark projects, that will not only stimulate economic activities but also enhance the aesthetics of his Constituency, have left an enviable signature on the rock of time, and defined him as an outstanding hero of infrastructural development.

Umar has been a game-changer for his constituency, consistently working to improve their prosperity and well-being. One of the ways he’s done this is through his Free Medical Outreach program, which has been a lifeline for communities struggling with endemic health issues like peptic ulcers, diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory tract infections.

By bringing medical care directly to the people, Umar has helped alleviate the poor health indices in his constituency and promoted overall well-being.

The program has been implemented in various local government councils, including Baruten, Kaiama, Edu, Patigi, and Moro, ensuring that medical treatment is accessible to all.

It was therefore no surprise when in 2023, Senator Umar was re-elected to serve in the 10th Senate and appointed Chairman Senate Committee on Trade and Investment and again member of several Senate Committees, including Appropriation, Power, downstream petroleum, Finance, FCT, Public Accounts, Industries, Defence, National Planning, ICT and Cyber Crimes, Local and Foreign Debt.

A dynamic, people-oriented and focused leader, his various landmark and signature projects are in the areas of education, health, road infrastructure, water resources, power, human capital development, empowerment and youth advancement.

As a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy and various other professional bodies, he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of his people. His humanitarian interventions have brought hope to distressed communities, particularly those affected by natural disasters.

For instance, his visit to the Gbajibo community in Kaiama Local Government Area, where many lives were lost, was a testament to his empathy and willingness to support those in need. During such visits, he not only offers sympathy but also provides cash donations and essential items to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Senator Umar’s foresight and collaborative spirit have also led to significant infrastructural developments in Kwara North. His efforts, in conjunction with the President and Governor, have resulted in the construction of vital roads and bridges, including the 130km Bode Saadu-Kaiama-Kosubosu, 32km Okuta-Gwanara-Bukuro, and 83km Lafiagi-Shonga-Bacita roads. These projects have not only enhanced connectivity but also boosted economic growth, trade, and mobility in the region.

Furthermore, Senator Umar’s initiative to promote agricultural development has positively impacted over 1500 agripreneurs across Kwara North, enabling the state to unlock its immense agricultural potential and become a leading player in the national economy.

His commitment to healthcare is equally impressive, with interventions that have benefited over 2000 constituents, including vulnerable individuals, pregnant women, and children.

He has also facilitated the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centers and the provision of essential medical equipment, ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all.

In addition to these achievements, Senator Umar has sponsored scholarship programs, constructed schools and hospitals, and provided empowerment equipment, such as motorcycles, cars, and tricycles, to support the growth and development of his constituents.

His dedication to their welfare is a testament to his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to the people of Kwara North.

As a highly skilled pharmacist and member of the 6th legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, he has made significant contributions to the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

His innovative strategies have led to increased budgetary provisions for law enforcement agencies and garnered support from private organizations and civil society groups to complement the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

As the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Umar has played a crucial role in reducing drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Nigeria.

His dedication to this cause has earned him recognition as a champion in the fight against drug abuse. But Senator Umar’s impact goes beyond his work in the Senate. He is also a grassroots mobilizer and a loyal supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His efforts have helped to make the party a formidable force in Kwara North, delivering impressive election results and driving progress in the region.

A double Traditional title holder of the Dan Amar Kaiama and Dan Amar Lafiagi (the beloved Prince) of Kaiama and Lafiagi Emirates of Kwara State, Senator Umar Sadiq Suleiman through the demonstration of unrelenting service, ethical disposition, management of the human and capital resources at his disposal, and compliance to best practices is an unequivocally eloquent testimony of a Parliamentarian with the Midas Touch on Governance.

Akanji wrote this piece from Adewole estate, Ilorin.

