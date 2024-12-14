Appreciate God For Being A Nigerian, Kizz Daniel Urges Critics

Share

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has urged his compatriots to be grateful for being Nigerians despite the economic crisis affecting the country.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Friday, the music star noted that being Nigerian is a privilege because the country is “Ahead of time.”

According to him, the country’s economy might seem rough but diamonds come from the rough.

Kizz Daniel wrote: “Take a second to appreciate what God has done for you; making you a Nigerian.

“He gave you a time before the actual time because Naija is ahead of time. It might seem like the rough, but guess where diamonds come from? The rough.”

