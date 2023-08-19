Appraising Tinubu’s new cabinet of innovation, twists and surprises

After many months of delay by government and anticipation by Nigerians, the Federal Government on Wednesday unfolded a list containing the names of approved ministerial nominees and the portfolios allotted to each one of them.

The action came two months after the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed the former holder, Muhammadu Buhari, who left the saddle on May 29 on the expiration of his mandatory eight years of two term rule.

For political observers, it was a long wait for Nigerians who had wondered why it took President Tinubu that long to put his cabinet together considering his campaign promise of hitting the ground running upon assumption of office.

Many of his supporters had kept impressing on the public that the president had an abundant pool of competent Nigerians to choose from and that it would not take him so long for him to do the needful considering the expectations of Nigerians from his new government. Contrary to the general expectations, process dragged for so long but eventually got terminated this week with the President allotting offices to his team.

But the process itself had some dramas, twist and turns that dogged it path. It also precipitated some form of controversies and ill-feelings by those who eventually lost out in the entire process.

A list full of surprises

The entire nation was thrown into surprise when the list finally made it to the public domain as those who many had thought would be assigned to a particular portfolio had to be taken to other areas which are considered to be outside their areas of core competencies. One major surprise is that of Mr. Dele Alake who was given the portfolio of Solid Mineral Resource Development.

His appointment came as a source of surprise because of his general belief that he was going to be given the portfolio of Information and National Orientation which was eventually handed to Mohammed Idris from Niger State. Though Idris who is a publisher of a popular national daily is also eminently qualified to handle the beat, many had reckoned that President Tinubu would not have found it difficult to pick Alake considering the fact that he had worked perfectly with him (Alake) in the past.

The two have also enjoyed robust relationship that has spanned almost three decades thus it was deemed that Alake who is seen as President Tinubu’s protégé would naturally be asked to man the Information portfolio also because prior to his nomination, he was the spokesman to the president.

The appointment of Abubakar Badaru and Muhammed Bello as minister and minister of state in the defence ministry has also continued to send tongues wagging considering the fact that both former governors of Jigawa and Zamfara respectively lack military background to be able to function effectively in their new roles as coordinating personnel for the nation’s defence machinery and architecture which experts say require the services of retired and experienced generals that would command the love, respect and loyalty of officers and personnel fighting to combat internal and external security challenges plaguing the country.

The immediate past minister of state for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, too has also, drawn some controversy as many continue to wonder why the president drafted him to man the highly technical and delicate aviation aerospace development ministry which many said ought to have been reserved for someone with requisite knowledge of the workings and trends in the aviation sector.

Another surprise is that of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Mikail Adelabu, who was given the power portfolio contrary to expectations that he would be given either finance or national planning portfolio.

A break from the norm A cursory look at the list also shows the Federal Government departed from the norm by allocating some ministries to ministers who hail from areas that were not seen as the traditional catchment areas for those who held the offices in the past.

The one that readily comes to mind is that of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory which had been assigned to the immediate past governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike. Until Wednesday, the position had become the preserve of politicians and technocrats from the Northern part of the country.

Added to that is the decision of the government to do away with the Ministry of Niger Delta Development which is considered more as duplication of the functions of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Appointments that made the cut Despite this, some of the minister, that made the list as expected include those of Dr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN who eventually secured the Attorney-General and Justice Ministry. Also fitting is that of Mr. Olawale Edun who as predicted was appointed into the finance portfolio as the substantive new minister.

The appointment of Professor Ali Pate was also anticipated by all who consider him as very fit to man the Health portfolio owing to his accomplishments and reputation in the healthcare community locally and internationally.

Innovative approach to governance In its bid to bring in specialisation and zest to governance, the government opted to split some ministries in its bid to bring governmental process in tune with modern reality. Some other ministries added new and specific innovative portfolio into them.

Some of the ministries such as ground to be able to function efectively in their new roles as coordinating personnel for the nation’s defence machinery and architecture which experts say require the services of retired and experienced generals that would command the love, respect and loyalty of officers and personnel fighting to combat internal and external security challenges plaguing the country.

The immediate past minister of state for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, too has also, drawn some controversy as many continue to wonder why the president drafted him to man the highly technical and delicate aviation aerospace development ministry which many said ought to have been reserved for someone with requisite knowledge of the workings and trends in the aviation sector.

Another surprise is that of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Mikail Adelabu, who was given the power portfolio contrary to expectations that he would be given either finance or national planning portfolio.ground to be able to function effectively in their new roles as coordinating personnel for the nation’s defence machinery and architecture which experts say require the services of retired and experienced generals that would command the love, respect and loyalty of officers and personnel fighting to combat internal and external security challenges plaguing the country.

The immediate past minister of state for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, too has also, drawn some controversy as many continue to wonder why the president drafted him to man the highly technical and delicate aviation aerospace development ministry which many said ought to have been reserved for someone with requisite knowledge of the workings and trends in the aviation sector.

Another surprise is that of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Mikail Adelabu, who was given the power portfolio contrary to expectations that he would be given either finance or national planning portfolio.

A break from the norm

A cursory look at the list also shows the Federal Government de- parted from the norm by allocating some ministries to ministers who hail from areas that were not seen as the traditional catchment areas for those who held the offices in the past. The one that readily comes to mind is that of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory which had been assigned to the immediate past governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Until Wednesday, the position had become the preserve of politicians and technocrats from the Northern part of the country. Added to that is the decision of the government to do away with the Ministry of Niger Delta Development which is considered more as duplication of the functions of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Appointments that made the cut

Despite this, some of the minister, that made the list as expected include those of Dr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN who eventually secured the Attorney-General and Justice Ministry. Also fitting is that of Mr. Olawale Edun who as predicted was appointed into the finance portfolio as the substantive new minister.

The appointment of Professor Ali Pate was also anticipated by all who consider him as very fit to man the Health portfolio owing to his accomplishments and reputation in the healthcare community locally and internationally.

Innovative approach to governance

In its bid to bring in specialisation and zest to governance, the government opted to split some ministries in its bid to bring governmental process in tune with modern reality. Some other ministries added new and specific innovative portfolio into them. Some of the ministries such as Aviation got the portfolio of aerospace development added to its purview.

The same for Arts, Culture which has Creative Economy as part of its new purview while that of Communication got Innovation and Digital Economy added to its scope of operations.

The same goes for the ministries of Environment with Ecological Management as its new portfolio while the Agriculture with Food Security becoming its new area of interest. Ministry of Water Resources was given Sanitation as its additional area of focus.

Appraising Tinubu’s new cabinet of innovation, twists and surprises

Introduction of new portfolios

As seen in the list, the government also made a conscious effort to introduce additional portfolios such as Gas Resources and the Maritime and Blue Economy.

List lacking gender affirmation for women

The list falls short of global affirmation for the inclusion of women in government as only seven women made it. They are Beta Edu, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Lola Ade-John, Tourism; Doris Anite, Industry, Trade and Investment; Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment; Uju Kennedy, Women Affairs and Hannatu Musawa, Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.

With the coming on board of the new Federal Cabinet which is expected to be sworn in next week, the nation is waiting with baited breath, how members of the new government will turn the fortunes of the country around.